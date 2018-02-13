Security: A Multi-Dimensional Affair





For years, pundits doubted if people would do their banking online, or even on their mobile devices, owing to concerns about safety and security. These concerns ranged from poor password practices, to networks themselves being susceptible to hackers, and other nefarious actors. Basically, there are so many security weaknesses that exist today that keeping transactions safe — and the related data — is a constant arms race between hackers and security experts. Firewalls and virus protection alone, fall short of safeguarding against today’s threats. Threats hence appear overwhelming when no single solution out there seems to be able to protect you. However, that just might be because we are all guilty of thinking of security in a one-dimensional way, when it is in fact a multi-dimensional affair.



What’s required is a holistic solution, explains IBM Security ASEAN Lead Gene Ng, rather than defending against individual threats. “We see three key points: mastering security fundamentals, implementing a total immune system, and changing the game by introducing artificial intelligence and cloud computing to bring good actors (security experts) together. If companies could just get the basics (security fundamentals) right, they would be safe 90% of the time.”

The immune system bit is certainly the most quote-worthy as it were, but the third point — on changing the game — is the most interesting. The fact is, it takes a superhuman effort to stay ahead of the many threats out there, a task that individual humans are almost destined to fail at. There are about 16,000 security articles written every month and it is nearly impossible for human beings to read and digest all of them. However, artificial intelligence can digest it all, thus augmenting what security experts can do. “This is what we’re bringing to the table. We’re going to be helping our overworked and under-skilled clients here,” says Ng. “The last point is collaboration, especially since the bad guys are already doing it. We’ve created an ecosystem with more than 100 partners who are all working on security — their solutions are integrated with ours.”



All of this is about tackling information overload, clearly, because there are a lot of threats out there. At the same time, it doesn’t help that there are multiple tools to handle specific threats, and most solutions advertise one-stop convenience but invariably fall short. “We have one customer who had 85 different security products and tools from 45 vendors. However, clients don't want to be managing multiple solutions. They want to be managing a vendor and have that one vendor work for them – this is one of the benefits of SaaS,” says Ng.

Then again, security is multi-dimensional, and it can manifest itself in unusual ways. Take the example of Garuda Indonesia, the country’s national airline, in its journey towards digital transformation. The carrier wanted to optimise and mobilise its workforce, in the most secure manner possible, via what’s known as an “electronic flight bag.” Basically, this is a replacement for aircraft manuals in the cockpit, and consists of mobile devices, apps and content. Garuda uses an IBM service called IBM® MaaS360® to manage all of this centrally, from anywhere, at any time, including safeguarding the content in the event of theft or loss. Much like our online banking example, security is key here — because if the companies could not reasonably guarantee this in the first place, then the phenomenon in question simply would not have even come into being.

“Protecting proprietary data is important, and we do also classify different types of data to help with this. So a company may have any number of people cleared to look at some kinds of sensitive data, but not all kinds,” says Ng. “With our classification tools, we can help to implement systems where all data is (properly identified) and any access can be tracked. In this case, say a person from HR, who has access to personal information data, tries to access perhaps financial data. The system will flag this up as an abnormality and prompt (security) to allow or deny the access.” Always remember; the threats today are becoming ever-sophisticated. To beat them, a one-track approach isn’t going to cut it anymore. It’s time to think out of the box and stay ahead of the game — or alternatively, enlist the services of a company that does.

