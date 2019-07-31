'Apex Legends' drives EA's quarterly revenue beat

Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, riding on the strength of its battle royale sensation "Apex Legends".

EA, however, expects second-quarter adjusted revenue of US$1.23 billion, below analysts' estimates of US$1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company maintained its full-year adjusted revenue forecast of US$5.10 billion, below estimates of US$5.18 billion.

Game franchises such as "Battlefield" and "FIFA" are among the company's most iconic, but the rise of mobile-based, free-to-play games with engaging formats are challenging the dominance of traditional game publishers.

Battle royale games, in which players fight each other to death until the last survivor, became wildly popular in 2018 thanks to "PUBG" and Epic Games' "Fortnite".

On an adjusted basis, EA's revenue was US$743 million in the first quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of US$719.2 million.

The company's live services was also a key growth driver, driven by FIFA Ultimate Team.

The company's net income rose to US$1.42 billion, or US$4.75 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$293 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income was boosted by US$1.08 billion of income tax benefit recognised during the quarter.

