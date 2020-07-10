'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets US$250 million investment from Sony

REUTERS: Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a US$250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a US$750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about US$17 billion. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb)

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received https://www.reuters.com/article/us-epic-games-funding/fortnite-creator-epic-games-raises-1-25-billion-from-kkr-others-idUSKCN1N0277 US$1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc.

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."

