'Shoddy' Huawei needs to get better, UK cyber official says

"Shoddy" Chinese technology firm Huawei has a lot of work to do and needs to improve as its current security is worse than that of its Western competitors, a senior British cyber security official said on Thursday.

LONDON: "Shoddy" Chinese technology firm Huawei has a lot of work to do and needs to improve as its current security is worse than that of its Western competitors, a senior British cyber security official said on Thursday.

"Huawei as a company builds stuff very differently to their Western counterparts. Part of that is because of how quickly they've grown up, part of it could be cultural - who knows," Ian Levy, Technical Director of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, told a conference in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What we have learnt is (as) a result of that, the security is objectively worse, and we need to cope with that."

Asked about how Huawei compares to its competitors, Levy said: "Certainly nothing is perfect, certainly Huawei is shoddy, the others are less shoddy."

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)