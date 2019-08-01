'Truck, truck and away': Pickups drive GM's profit beat

General Motors Co on Thursday posted a flat quarterly net profit that handily beat market expectations, helped by U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

GM shares gained 3.8per cent in early trading to over a one-year high.

Virtually all of the No. 1 U.S. automaker's profit came from North America, where it posted a profit margin of 10.7per cent. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said the truck profits were stronger than expected.

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally, in a research note entitled, "Truck, truck and away...," said the rest of the year and 2020 could be the company's "time to shine."

"The alarm clock may be softly ringing for GM to finally reawaken from its trading range slumber," he said of the stock.

Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement, "Our results demonstrate the earnings power of our full-size truck franchise, with more upside to come."

GM's strong showing came despite slumping industry demand in China, the world's largest auto market.

Other automakers, including U.S. rival Ford Motor Co and Germany's Daimler AG , offered disappointing forecasts last week.

GM also faces an escalating price war in the lucrative U.S. pickup truck segment for its newly-revamped Chevrolet Silverado.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) has been battling for market share with its all-new Ram pickup and outsold the Silverado in the second quarter.

FCA took the market by surprise on Wednesday by sticking to its full-year profit guidance after a strong performance from its Ram pickup truck in North America helped it defy the industry slowdown.

GM's overall U.S. sales fell 1.5per cent in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, GM's China sales slid 12per cent, a slight improvement over the 17.5per cent decline in the first quarter.

GM said industry-wide sales in China should remain weak for the rest of the year, but added that its vehicle lineup in that market will be boosted by the addition of new SUVs.

GM's equity income from its Chinese operations fell to US$235 million from US$592 million a year earlier. The automaker said Chinese equity income in the second half of the year should roughly match the US$611 million it posted for the first half.

The company said it still expects full-year 2019 earnings per share in a range from US$6.50 to US$7. Analysts are expecting US$6.62 a share.

The automaker also said it still expects full-year adjusted automotive free cash flow in a range of US$4.5 billion to US$6 billion, meaning it would need to generate between US$5.9 billion and US$7.4 billion in the second half of the year. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a research note that hitting the cash flow target "still looks challenging."

GM's capital spending in the second quarter fell US$700 million from last year to US$1.4 billion.

GM reported second-quarter net income of US$2.41 billion or US$1.66 per share, compared with US$2.39 billion or US$1.66 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM reported earnings of US$1.64 per share.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of US$1.44, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GM reported second-quarter revenue of US$36.1 billion, above analysts' estimates of US$35.98 billion.

(Reporting By Nick Carey and Ben Klayman; Editing by Nick Zieminski)