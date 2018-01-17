1,000 new jobs in Singapore's aerospace industry to be created by 2020

SINGAPORE: About 1,000 new jobs will be created in the aerospace industry by 2020 through a new Industry Transformation Map (ITM), the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Strategies under the new roadmap also aim to help the industry achieve a manufacturing value-added of S$4 billion by 2020. Manufacturing value-added refers to a given industry’s net output, after adding up all outputs and subtracting intermediate inputs.

The aerospace industry is a key sector of growth for Singapore’s economy, said EDB, pointing out that the industry achieved an average annual growth of 7 per cent in value-added over the past 20 years. In 2016, it employed 21,000 people, with 80 per cent of the jobs filled by Singaporeans.

There is also huge potential for growth, as the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the world's largest aviation market and could account for nearly 40 per cent of the global fleet in 20 years, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran.

Launching the ITM in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Seletar Aerospace Park, Mr Iswaran outlined three key areas of focus in the roadmap: Pursuing operational excellence, driving innovation in emerging technologies and equipping Singaporeans with relevant skills.

“To help implement these changes in the industry, the Government also aims to deepen ties with our industry associations,” EDB added.

IMPROVING PRODUCTIVITY, DRIVING EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

To help increase productivity in the industry, the Government is encouraging companies to invest in new automation and equipment and to “deepen capabilities” to improve their processes, said EDB.

Another area of focus will be to support emerging technologies, the agency said, adding that the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will be supporting the “innovation pillar” of the ITM.

“Moving forward, EDB and A*STAR will encourage the development of industry-relevant technologies which can be brought to commercialisation in the coming years,” said EDB.

“Possible focus areas include industrial Internet-of-things, additive manufacturing, data analytics for predictive maintenance and asset optimisation.”

NEW SKILLS FRAMEWORK LAUNCHED

To support the development of skills in the sector, the Skills Framework for Aerospace was also launched on Wednesday.

Jointly developed by SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and EDB, it will aim to help people grow in their careers across industry sectors such as aircraft maintenance, fleet maintenance, aircraft engine/component maintenance and manufacturing, covering 86 job roles.

Temasek Polytechnic will also be introducing two new SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Programmes in robotics and automation and industrial Internet-of-things, said EDB. In addition, two new Professional Conversion Programmes – designed to equip mid-career professionals with new skills - for aerospace officers and aerospace executives have been launched.

Separately, government agency JTC on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore), 29 aerospace companies, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education to collaborate on aerospace student outreach initiatives to develop talent.

Expected to benefit about 1,500 students from aerospace engineering courses annually, the initiatives will allow students to visit aerospace companies, take up internships and do on-the-job training at various aerospace companies, among other things.