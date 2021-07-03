200 businesses hit by ransomware following incident at US IT firm -Huntress Labs

WASHINGTON: Cybersecurity company Huntress Labs said on Friday that 200 businesses have been hit by ransomware attacks following an incident at U.S. IT firm Kaseya in Miami.

Kaseya, in a statement posted on its own website, said it is investigating a "potential attack" on a widely used tool to reach into corporate networks across the United States.

In the statement https://helpdesk.kaseya.com/hc/en-gb/articles/4403440684689-Important-Notice-July-2nd-2021, Kaseya said its VSA tool - which is used by IT professionals to monitor and manage servers, desktops, network devices and printers - may have been attacked.

