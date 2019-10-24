3M cuts profit forecast after sales miss on slowing Asia demand

REUTERS: 3M Co fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday (Oct 24), hit by slowing demand in key markets such as China, sending its shares down more than 3 per cent.

Slowing economic growth in the high-growth markets has hurt sales of the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, prompting it to cut 2,000 jobs earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales in Asia-Pacific, 3M's biggest market outside the United States, fell 5 per cent, while Europe, Middle East and Africa reported declines of 4.1 per cent. Sales in the United States rose just 0.8 per cent.

China's third-quarter economic growth slowed more than expected and to its weakest pace in almost three decades as the bruising US trade war hit factory production.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.58 billion, or US$2.75 per share, in the third quarter ended Sep 30, from US$1.54 billion, or US$2.64 per share, a year earlier, helped by a gain from a divestiture.

Net sales fell to US$7.99 billion from US$8.15 billion, and missed the average analyst estimate of US$8.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.



Advertisement