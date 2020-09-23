3M explores US$3.5 billion sale of food safety unit - Bloomberg News

3M Co is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit, which makes products for pathogen testing and allergen detection, could fetch about US$3.5 billion, the report said.

3M said it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

The company missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue in July as demand across its business units plunged due to the coronavirus crisis.

Its shares have fallen about 8per cent so far this year.

