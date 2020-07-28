3M posts 12per cent fall in revenue as coronavirus crisis hammers demand

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co reported a 12per cent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as demand for its products took a hit due to the global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Net sales fell to US$7.2 billion from US$8.2 billion.

But net income attributable rose to US$1.29 billion, or US$2.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.13 billion, or US$1.92 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape earned US$1.78 per share in the quarter.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)