3M profit beats estimates on healthcare product boost

U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its healthcare equipment.

Last quarter, 3M suffered a pandemic-driven plunge in sales as demand for office supplies dropped, with more people working from home.

Sales in its healthcare unit rose 25.5per cent to US$2.2 billion, boosted by demand for protective equipment to fight the spread of the virus.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$1.41 billion, or US$2.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.58 billion, or US$2.72 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to US$8.35 billion from US$7.99 billion.

Analysts on average expected quarterly earnings of US$2.26 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

