3M forecast 2020 profit below estimates on weak Asia demand

U.S. industrial giant 3M Co reported a 28per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to restructuring and litigation charges and said it would cut 1,500 jobs globally as it looks to reduce costs.

REUTERS: U.S. industrial giant 3M Co forecast 2020 profit below expectations and narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as it faces sluggish demand in Asia, its largest market outside the United States, sending its shares down 2.4per cent.

3M, which makes everything from adhesive tapes to air filters, also said it would cut 1,500 jobs globally as it continues to restructure its businesses.

It expects 2020 profit of between US$9.30 per share and US$9.75 per share, whose midpoint was below the average analysts' estimate of US$9.61 per share.

China, a high-growth market for 3M, expanded at its slowest pace in almost three decades in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States that hit factory production.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to US$969 million, or US$1.66 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.35 billion, or US$2.27 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape earned US$1.95 per share.

Net sales fell 2.1per cent to US$8.11 billion and missed expectations of US$8.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)