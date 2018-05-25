5.4 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in April

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled 5.43 million passenger movements in April, a 5.1 per cent year-on-year increase, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Friday (May 25).

Passenger traffic to and from Europe increased by 13 per cent and this was boosted by travel on new services to London and Munich.

Advertisement

South Asian countries like India and Sri Lanka also registered "strong growth", said CAG, while China, Japan and Vietnam saw "good growth".

These growth figures come as Singapore Airlines strengthened its connectivity to Australia and India.

Singapore's flagship carrier increased the frequency of its Sydney service from 33 to 35 times a week, and its Canberra service from thrice-weekly to daily.

The airline also added an additional service to Ahmadabad, India, bringing the total to five times weekly.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid higher year-on-year passenger movements, aircraft movements were 4.6 per cent higher at 31,990 landings and takeoffs, while cargo shipments grew 4.5 per cent to 179,410 tonnes, compared to the same period last year.

