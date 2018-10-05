744 Toyota Prius cars recalled in Singapore over fault that could increase crash risk

SINGAPORE: A total of 744 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore have been recalled due to a fault that could result in a higher risk of the cars crashing.

The recall, which affects 2.4 million hybrid cars globally, was issued on Friday (Oct 5). Several models of Toyota's Prius and Auris hybrid vehicles produced between October 2008 and November 2014 are affected.

Borneo Motors, the authorised distributor for Toyota in Singapore, said in an email to Channel NewsAsia that 744 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore were affected by the latest recall.

It also said it was in contact with customers and commercial partners to ensure the fault in the affected vehicles would be rectified once the software updates are available.

"We are fully committed and treating this matter with utmost importance as the safety of our drivers and customers remain our top priority," said Borneo Motors.

In a statement from Toyota cited by Reuters, the Japanese car giant said the fault arises when the cars fail to enter "fail-safe driving mode as intended".

"If this occurs, the vehicle could lose power and stall. While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash," Toyota said. Three malfunctions related to the issue were reported in Japan, with no accidents caused.

The cars involved in the new recall were also involved in previous recalls in 2014 and 2015, but "the remedy conducted then did not anticipate the new condition identified in this recall".

The recall comes just a month after another recall when Toyota announced it was recalling more than one million hybrid cars globally due to an issue which posed a fire risk.

About 1.03 million hybrid vehicles were recalled last month, with 4,115 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore affected.