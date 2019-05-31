A&W returns to Ang Mo Kio for its second outlet

SINGAPORE: Good news, A&W fans - the fast food chain will open its second outlet in Singapore at AMK Hub later this year.

Set to open in July, the second outlet builds on the success of its Jewel Changi Airport outlet, which opened to great support last month.

A&W is also planning to open a third store next year, a spokesperson told CNA.

The Ang Mo Kio restaurant will be able to seat nearly 140 people and aims to serve heartlanders "a taste of nostalgia", A&W announced in a press release on Friday (May 31). It will be located at AMK Hub's basement one level.

It will operate from 10am to 10pm daily, and could potentially roll out breakfast and supper menus later in the year.

An artist's impression of the new AMK HUB A&W. (Image: A&W® Restaurants)

Apart from its classic chicken coney dog and root beer float, customers can also get regional bestsellers including the cream cheese chicken burger inspired from A&W Okinawa and the golden aroma chicken from A&W Indonesia.

Fans can expect a dedicated waffle island as well as a selfie corner.

An artist's impression of the new AMK HUB A&W. (Image: A&W® Restaurants)

The outlet also plans to introduce student promotions as well as a merchandise corner, where items such as plushies and apparel will be sold.

“As we set our sights on the heartlands, we wanted to return to the Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood and reconnect with our fans who have been patiently waiting for us since the good old days,” said International Business Development Manager Sally See.

“When we identified this opportunity at AMK Hub, we knew it was not to be missed.”

AMK Hub was also chosen because A&W was strategically looking at a heartland location to increase accessibility, a spokesperson told CNA.

Considering its central location and history in the neighbourhood, AMK Hub was a "natural choice", she added.

A&W returned to Singapore after 16 years last month, luring snaking queues of fans who waited for hours in line for their meals.

“We are very humbled by the warm welcome we’ve received since our return to Singapore,” said Ms See.

“As we continue with our expansion plans in the region, we are always on the lookout for opportunities to be easily accessible to our fans in Singapore, especially to the baby-boomers who grew up with the brand as well as millennials who are beginning to take interest in what we have got to offer," she added.