A vibrant, smart mobility ecosystem will create new jobs, benefit established businesses: MTI

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that having a having a vibrant, smart mobility ecosystem will not only create new jobs, but also benefit adjacent industries that are already established here.

This was shared in a written response to a Parliamentary question by Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Choo, on Tuesday (May 7).

Responding to the query, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that attracting investments to build electric cars is part of Singapore’s larger strategy to develop a smart mobility ecosystem.

“This ecosystem includes hardware such as highly automated vehicle assembly and automotive component manufacturing as well as software such as smart mobility platforms. This in turn will create many more new jobs,” added Mr Chan.

He mentioned that Dyson’s new automotive manufacturing plant in Singapore “will require more engineers”, while Grab’s new Research and Development (R&D) centre at one-north can house 3,000 employees.

Expected to be ready in the fourth quarter of 2020, the ride-hailing giant’s new building will be designed with green features, incorporating mid-level sky terraces and communal spaces.

Dyson’s new automotive manufacturing facility is also set for completion in 2020, ahead of the company's first electric vehicle to be launched a year later.

Meanwhile, Mr Chan said that local semiconductor companies such as STMicroelectronics “will see increased demand” for high-value automotive electronics including sensors, processors, communication and power electronics.

He also said that Singapore’s information and communications technology firms, such as Singtel, “will benefit from the demand in secured and reliable communications systems”.

Mr Chan added that the country’s financial institutions can also develop new financial or insurances products for such mobility businesses.

“Smart mobility is a rapidly evolving industry. While we cannot provide exact numbers now, MTI is confident that the whole ecosystem including the supporting industries will create many diverse and exciting jobs,” he said.

The minister said that Government agencies will continue to work with companies, training providers and the unions to prepare Singaporeans to take on jobs in the smart mobility ecosystem.

He said that the Government has been supporting workers to learn and adopt technologies for manufacturing-related jobs, as well as supporting various Artificial Intelligence and data analytics training programmes to grow a pipeline of software engineers who can develop mobility solutions.

“I encourage Singaporeans to take advantage of these training opportunities to upgrade their skills and prepare themselves for these new opportunities,” said Mr Chan.