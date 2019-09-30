AB InBev Asia unit set to open up 1.5per cent in Hong Kong debut

FILE PHOTO: Budweiser beer bottles are seen in a cooler at a liquor shop in Kolkata, India, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

HONG KONG: Shares in AB InBev's Asia-Pacific unit Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd were set to open up 1.5per cent on their market debut in Hong Kong on Monday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev), the world's largest brewer, last week raised about US$5 billion in the world's second-biggest IPO this year, after pricing the Hong Kong float at the bottom of a marketed range.

Shares of Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, were set to open up at HKUS$27.40, compared to its IPO price of HKUS$27 per share.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Alun John; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

