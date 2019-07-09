ABB's Voser battles headwinds as he pursues overhaul

ABB is pressing ahead with a review of its underperforming businesses and expects a turbulent 2019 amid a slowdown in some markets and China-U.S. trade tensions, Chairman and interim Chief Executive Peter Voser told Reuters.

The Swiss engineering company is in a "heavy-lifting phase", Voser said, completing the separation and sale of its power grids business to Hitachi, and on Tuesday announcing a deal to quit solar energy inverters.

"There are clear headwinds in some of the end market segments in which we are operating," Voser said in an interview. "You can see a slowdown in the automotive sector around the globe, which affects the robotics market and we will feel this at some stage as well."

