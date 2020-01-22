Abbott quarterly profit soars 60%

Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 60per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales of its diabetes and heart devices.

REUTERS: Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 60per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales of its diabetes and heart devices.

The company's net earnings rose to US$1.05 billion, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$654 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net sales of the medical device maker rose 7per cent to US$8.31 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)