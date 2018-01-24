Abbott results beat on strong medical device business

Abbott Laboratories reported fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday compared with a year-ago profit, as the diversified healthcare company took a US$1.4 billion charge due to the recent U.S. tax overhaul.

REUTERS: Abbott Laboratories' fourth-quarter results topped analysts' estimates on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales in its medical devices and generics businesses.

Shares of the diversified healthcare company, which also forecast better-than-expected full-year adjusted earnings, jumped 1.8 percent to US$60.30 before the bell.

The company posted a net loss of US$828 million, or 48 cents per share, mainly related to a US$1.46 billion charge due to the recent U.S. tax overhaul.

Excluding items, Abbott reported a profit of 74 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit from Abbott's medical device business - it's largest division - continued to benefit from its US$25 billion purchase of St. Jude Medical. Sales for the unit rose 9.6 percent on an operational basis to US$2.74 billion in the quarter ending Dec. 31.

Net sales rose 42.3 percent to US$7.59 billion ahead of analysts' estimate of US$7.39 billion.

The company forecast full-year adjusted profit of US$2.80 to US$2.90 per share.

Analysts were expecting a profit of US$2.49 per share.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Supriya Kurane)