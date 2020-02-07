AbbVie leans on new treatments to forecast upbeat 2020 profit

AbbVie Inc on Friday forecast 2020 earnings above Wall Street estimates as the drugmaker expects growth to be powered by its new treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis at a time when sales of its blockbuster drug Humira slow.

The drugmaker expects the two treatments, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, to bring in a combined revenue of about US$1.70 billion in 2020.

The profit forecast excludes any impact from its US$63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan Plc , which it expects to close in the first quarter.

"The launches of Skyrizi and Rinvoq are going extremely well," Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, Skyrizi brought in sales of US$216 million, topping estimates of US$142 million, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv. Rinvoq, which was approved in August, brought in sales of US$33 million.

AbbVie is betting on new treatments and the addition of Botox to its portfolio as it braces for a revenue hit when it loses patent protection for Humira, the world's best-selling medicine, in its biggest market, the United States, in 2023.

Humira has been boosting the company's revenue ever since it was approved to treat psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. However, the drug's sales have suffered since new competition entered Europe.

Quarterly sales of the blockbuster drug were largely unchanged compared with a year earlier at US$4.92 billion. But it beat expectations of US$4.85 billion.

The company forecast 2020 adjusted earnings of between US$9.61 and US$9.71 per share, ahead of the average analysts' estimate of US$9.48.

AbbVie reported net profit of US$2.80 billion, or US$1.88 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$1.83 billion, or US$1.23 per share, a year earlier when it recorded US$4.12 billion in impairment charges.

Excluding items, the drugmaker earned US$2.21 per share in the fourth quarter and beat expectations of US$2.19.

Net revenue rose 4.8per cent to US$8.70 billion, marginally higher than average analysts' estimate of US$8.69 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)