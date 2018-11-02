AbbVie lifts profit target after cancer drug powers third-quarter beat

AbbVie Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year on Friday, driven by strong sales of blockbuster cancer medicine Imbruvica.

REUTERS: AbbVie Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year on Friday, driven by strong sales of blockbuster cancer medicine Imbruvica.

Imbruvica, which the company markets with partner Johnson & Johnson , brought in US$972 million in the third quarter, up 41 percent from a year earlier and above the average Wall Street estimate of US$885.6 million.

Advertisement

The drug has won nine FDA approvals to treat six diseases, most recently receiving the green light to treat a rare form of blood cancer in combination with Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Rituxan.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, AbbVie's top-selling drug Humira generated revenue of US$5.12 billion, ahead of the US$5.10 billion forecast by nine analysts polled by IBES Refinitiv.

However, revenue from Hepatitis C medicine Mavyret disappointed, with the drug bringing in sales of US$839 million, compared with the consensus estimate of US$887 million. The U.S. market for Hepatitis C has been steadily shrinking as the impact of the disease lessens.

The Chicago-based drugmaker raised its 2018 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between US$7.90 and US$7.92 from a prior range of US$7.76 to US$7.86. Analysts had forecast US$7.88 per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net earnings jumped 68.4 percent to US$2.75 billion, or US$1.81 per share.

Excluding items, AbbVie earned US$2.14 per share, ahead of analysts' estimates of US$2.02 per share.

Net revenue rose nearly 18 percent to US$8.24 billion in the quarter, beating the average estimate of US$8.23 billion helped by sales of its blood cancer treatments.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)