AbbVie to buy back US$10 billion of shares, raises dividend

AbbVie Inc on Thursday said its board had approved a US$10 billion stock repurchase program, and the drugmaker also increased its quarterly dividend, as it reaped benefits from changes to the U.S. tax code.

FILE PHOTO -- A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The company said it was raising its quarterly dividend to 96 cents per share from 71 cents.

The company said last month that it hoped to accelerate dividend growth and share buybacks, and had raised its 2018 earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

