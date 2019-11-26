Abercrombie & Fitch reports rise in Abercrombie same-store sales

Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a better-than-expected 3per cent rise in same-store sales at its flagship brand on Tuesday, but said tariffs would hurt gross profit in the current quarter.

REUTERS: Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a better-than-expected 3per cent rise in same-store sales at its flagship brand on Tuesday, but said tariffs would hurt gross profit in the current quarter.

Shares of the company were volatile in premarket trading and were last up about 1per cent, having dropped about 19per cent this year.

Abercrombie has focused on building its namesake brand that lost appeal with young shoppers after its logo-emblazoned tees went out of fashion.

The company has launched traveling pop-up shops and collaborating with popular influencers like teen YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who has over 8 million subscribers, to woo younger shoppers.

Abercrombie said it expects comparable sales to be in the range of flat to up 2per cent for the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting a 1.22per cent rise.

The tariffs are expected to impact cost of merchandise and gross profit by about US$4 million and US$5 million in the fourth quarter and the full year, respectively, the company said.

Sales at established stores were flat in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with estimates of a 0.30per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$6.5 million, or 10 cents per share, from US$23.9 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 23 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 24 cents.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)