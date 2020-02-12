ABN Amro's fourth-quarter net profit misses on low interest and rising impairments

AMSTERDAM: Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a stable net income of 316 million euros (US$344.8 million) for the fourth quarter, missing analysts' expectations as interest income fell and impairments rose.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted net earnings to rise to 429 million euros.

