Abu Dhabi's IPIC files lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, others over 1MDB case

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said in a statement on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and others to recover losses incurred due to the Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

IPIC said in the statement it filed a civil legal action in New York against the parties, including Goldman, alleging they "played a central role in a long-running effort to corrupt former executives of IPIC and its subsidiary Aabar Investments, and mislead IPIC and Aabar."

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman)