Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest US$1.2 billion in Indian digital company Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

