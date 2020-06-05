Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest US$1.2 billion in Indian digital company Jio Platforms
Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.
(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese)