Abu Dhabi state fund in talks to invest US$1 billion in Jio Platforms - sources

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about US$1 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said on Thursday.

Commuters are reflected on an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, at a bus stop in Mumbai, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well a Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive US$10 billion from investors including Facebook Inc within a month.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Clearly Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala said in an email to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi, Saeed Azhar in Dubai and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

