Acacia terminates merger agreement with Cisco

Acacia Communications Inc said on Friday it has terminated its nearly US$3 billion merger agreement with Cisco Systems Inc, effective immediately.

FILE PHOTO: The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

"Because approval of the Chinese government's State Administration for Market Regulation was not received within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement, Acacia did not have an obligation to close the merger before the arrival of the January 8, 2021 extended end date," the company said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

