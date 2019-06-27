Accenture hikes FY forecast, beats qtrly estimates powered by digital investments

Accenture Plc raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, as the provider of consulting and outsourcing services continues to benefit from its digital and cloud services investments.

The company has shifted its focus to digital and cloud services, which include everything from managing clients' social media marketing strategies to helping them move to the cloud, as the IT services industry struggles with falling margins.

Revenue from digital, cloud and security-related services, which Accenture calls "the New", contributed more than 60per cent of its total revenue in the third quarter.

Accenture raised its full-year earnings forecast to between US$7.28 and US$7.35 per share, from a previous range of US$7.18 to US$7.32.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.25 billion, or US$1.93 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from US$1.04 billion, or US$1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.89 per share.

Total operating costs rose 3.5per cent in the quarter.

Net revenue rose to US$11.10 billion from US$10.69 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimates of US$11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Up to Wednesday's close, Accenture's shares have risen 30per cent this year, higher than the 20per cent gains of the five-member S&P 500 IT Consulting & Other Services index. They were up marginally at US$183.45 in Thursday's premarket trading.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)