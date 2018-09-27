Accenture quarterly revenue, profit beats estimates

Accenture Plc , a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as it benefited from investments in digital and cloud services.

REUTERS: Accenture Plc's fourth-quarter revenue and profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday as investments in its fast-growing digital and cloud services businesses paid off.

Shares of the consulting and outsourcing services company were marginally up in premarket trading.

Advertisement

Revenue from its digital, cloud and security-related services, which the company terms as "the New", made up more than 60 percent of total revenue.

Accenture has spent about US$3.4 billion over the last three years — nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 — on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM .

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.03 billion, or US$1.58 per share, from US$932.5 million, or US$1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, a year earlier.

Its profit beat the average analyst estimate of US$1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net revenue rose to US$10.15 billion, ahead of estimates of US$10.01 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accenture, however forecast full-year profit between US$6.98 per share to US$7.25 per share, below analyst estimate of US$7.28 per share.

The company also said its board approved an additional share repurchase program of US$5 billion.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)