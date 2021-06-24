Accenture raises annual forecast as hybrid work models boost cloud-service demand

IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.

REUTERS -IT consulting firm Accenture Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its digital, cloud and security services from businesses looking to strengthen their operations as they shift to hybrid working models.

The company, which has clients across industries including health and financial services, has announced 39 acquisitions for the fiscal year to date to ramp up its digital offerings and cater to businesses that were scrambling to switch to the cloud during the pandemic.

Analysts say that the demand for IT consulting services is at a 20-year high and is likely to stay elevated, as businesses across sectors depend on companies such as Accenture and its peers to adapt to a new hybrid work model.

Shares rose about 4per cent to US$297 in premarket trading after the Dublin, Ireland-based company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 10per cent-11per cent, from its previous outlook range of 6.5per cent-8.5per cent. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue to be US$49.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total new bookings in the third quarter ended May 31 rose 39per cent to US$15.4 billion.

Revenue rose to US$13.3 billion from US$11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenues of US$12.8 billion.

Quarterly net income rose to US$1.55 billion or US$2.40 per share from US$1.23 billion or US$1.90 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)