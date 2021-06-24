Accenture revenue beats as pandemic boosts demand for cloud, IT consulting services

Business

Accenture revenue beats as pandemic boosts demand for cloud, IT consulting services

IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.

Julie Sweet CEO of Accenture attends the Fortune Global Forum in Paris
FILE PHOTO: Julie Sweet CEO of Accenture attends the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS -IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.

Accenture, which acquired a number of businesses during the quarter, witnessed higher demand for its IT consulting services as the pandemic forced more companies to shift towards a cloud-based digitization strategy.

Analysts say that the demand for IT consulting services is at a 20-year high and is likely to stay elevated, as businesses across sectors including finance and health depend on companies such as Accenture and its peers to adapt to a new hybrid work model.

Revenue rose to US$13.3 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from US$11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenues of US$12.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 10per cent and 11per cent, above its previous outlook. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue to be US$49.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark