Accenture's fall in bookings dampens upbeat quarterly profit, forecast

Accenture Plc raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, as the provider of consulting and outsourcing services continues to benefit from its digital and cloud services investments.

REUTERS: Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 9per cent fall in quarterly bookings on Thursday, overshadowing better-than-expected third-quarter results and an upbeat full-year forecast.

New bookings at the company, which gets about half of its revenue from outside the United States, were US$10.6 billion, down from US$11.7 billion in the year ago quarter, due to a 4per cent hit from a stronger dollar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We suspect bookings will be back in the spotlight despite sound reported results," Darrin Peller, an analyst from Wolfe Research said.

On a post-earnings call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen McClure said she expected bookings to recover in the current quarter.

"As you know, quarterly bookings can be lumpy... Looking forward, we have a very strong pipeline, and we expect strong bookings in Q4," McClure said.

Shares of the company, which competes with Cognizant and major Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, were down about 1per cent in afternoon trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the third quarter, Accenture's net income rose about 20per cent to US$1.25 billion, or US$1.93 per share, and beat analysts' average estimate of US$1.89, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The beat was driven by the company's focus on digital and cloud services, which include everything from managing clients' social media marketing strategies to helping them move to the cloud, as the IT services industry struggles with falling margins.

Revenue from digital, cloud and security-related services, which Accenture calls "the New", contributed more than 60per cent of its total revenue in the third quarter.

"All of our growth, and this is by design, comes from our rotation to "the New," interim Chief Executive Officer David Rowland said.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Revenue rose to US$11.10 billion from US$10.69 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimates of US$11.04 billion.

For the full-year, the Dublin, Ireland-based company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8per cent to 9per cent, compared with previous forecast of a growth of 6.5per cent to 8.5per cent. It expects to post profit between US$7.28 per share to US$7.35 per share, up from US$7.18 to US$7.32 per share it estimated earlier.

Up to Wednesday's close, Accenture's shares have risen 30per cent this year, higher than the 20per cent gains of the five-member S&P 500 IT Consulting & Other Services index.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)