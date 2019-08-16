Ackman confident portfolio can keep delivering strong returns: letter

Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose portfolio has gained almost 50per cent this year, said his fund can keep delivering "high, long-term" returns and that he expects Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to help boost gains.

BOSTON: Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose portfolio has gained almost 50per cent this year, said his fund can keep delivering "high, long-term" returns and that he expects Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to help boost gains.

"We believe that Berkshire's share price is likely to increase substantially over the coming years," Ackman wrote in a letter to clients one day after announcing in a filing that he had bought roughly US$700 million worth of Berkshire stock.

