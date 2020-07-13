Ackman's blank check company raises IPO target to US$4 billion
REUTERS: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, has increased the size of its initial public offering by US$1 billion to US$4 billion, the largest ever IPO by a special purpose acquisition company.
The firm plans to go public with 200 million units at US$20 each, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
A SPAC uses IPO proceeds and borrowed funds to acquire a company, typically within two years. Investors are not notified in advance which company a SPAC will buy.
Ackman, whose New York-based hedge fund manages more than US$10 billion in assets, may ultimately have US$7 billion to invest.
In the filing, Ackman said the company will seek to acquire a venture capital-backed firm that he called a "mature unicorn" which has chosen to remain private.
Reuters first reported Ackman's plans in June.
Ackman, best known as an activist shareholder who calls for changes at companies, was also a co-sponsor of Justice Holding Inc, a SPAC which acquired restaurant chain Burger King for US$1.4 billion in cash in 2012.
Ackman's latest vehicle will handily beat out former Citigroup Inc executive Michael Klein's Churchill Capital III Corp , which raised US$1.1 billion in February, to become the largest ever SPAC.
Churchill Capital late on Sunday agreed to take healthcare payment solutions provider Multiplan Inc public in an US$11 billion deal.
Ackman is looking to list the SPAC's shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PSTH.U".