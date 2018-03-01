Ackman's Pershing Square building stake in United Tech: CNBC
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square is building a stake in U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp , CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Ackman.
Ackman said he thought United Tech was a great company, CNBC reported.
Shares of the company were up 2.5 percent at midday.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)