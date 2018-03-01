Ackman's Pershing Square building stake in United Tech: CNBC

Business

Ackman's Pershing Square building stake in United Tech: CNBC

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square is building a stake in U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp , CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Ackman.

FILE PHOTO: Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Manag
FILE PHOTO: Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square is building a stake in U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp , CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Ackman.

Ackman said he thought United Tech was a great company, CNBC reported.

Shares of the company were up 2.5 percent at midday.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark