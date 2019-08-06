Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and UTX investments: source

William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has sold its positions in Automatic Data Processing and United Technologies and built a new position in a company whose name has not been disclosed, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BOSTON: William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has sold its positions in Automatic Data Processing and United Technologies and built a new position in a company whose name has not been disclosed, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Ackman announced the exit from ADP in a letter sent to clients and seen by Reuters on Monday. He said investors earned a 51per cent return, including dividends, on the investment, which was made roughly two years ago. Pershing Square made US$1.2 billion on its investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)