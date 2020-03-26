Ackman's private hedge fund Pershing Square LP up 6.8per cent month-to-date, up 0.8per cent year-to-date: source

Billionaire investor William Ackman, who hedged his portfolio weeks ago to guard against coronavirus-inspired panic selling, told investors that his private hedge fund is making money this year, an investor said on Wednesday.

BOSTON: Billionaire investor William Ackman, who hedged his portfolio weeks ago to guard against coronavirus-inspired panic selling, told investors that his private hedge fund is making money this year, an investor said on Wednesday.

Pershing Square LP gained a net 6.8per cent this month, leaving it up 0.8per cent after fees for the year to date, the source said. By comparison the average equity-focused hedge fund is down 15.5per cent for the month through Thursday, with average year-to-date losses at nearly 16per cent, data from Goldman Sachs show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)