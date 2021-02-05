Activision Blizzard's annual sales forecast tops estimates on 'Call of Duty' boost

Activision Blizzard Inc on Thursday forecast full-year adjusted revenue above analysts' estimates, driven by strong demand for the latest installment of its blockbuster "Call of Duty" franchise from gamers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to the Activision Blizzard Inc. campus is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company expects full-year adjusted sales to be US$8.45 billion, above Wall Street's average estimate of US$8.31 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Videogame makers across the world continue to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people to remain indoors, leading to a surge in demand from stay-at-home gamers.

In the United States alone, videogame sales jumped 25per cent year-over-year to US$7.7 billion in December and Activision's "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" was the bestseller across all platforms in 2020, according to data from research firm NPD.

Activision said 2020 marked a record year for its "Call of Duty" franchise, which drew more than 100 million monthly active players across all gaming platforms.

The company's adjusted revenue for the holiday-quarter, ended Dec. 31, was US$3.05 billion, above estimates of US$2.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to US$508 million, or 65 cents per share, from US$525 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

