Activist Cevian Capital trims Ericsson stake to 5.45per cent

STOCKHOLM: Activist investor Cevian Capital has cut its holding in Ericsson to 5.45per cent of the telecom equipment maker's share capital in order to adjust the relative weights of its portfolio and to free up capital for new investments, Cevian co-founder Christer Gardell said on Wednesday.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, published late on Tuesday, showed Cevian now holds 181.4 million B-shares and 339,228 A-shares in Ericsson.

"Ericsson is still one of Cevian's largest positions," Gardell told Reuters.

"Our confidence in Ericsson remains strong as before and we continue to see a significant value potential in the company."

Cevian, one of Ericsson's biggest owners, held a 6.45per cent stake in Ericsson at the end of July, according to an earlier filing, meaning it has cut its holding by some 33 million B-shares since then.

