Activist fund Elliott backs SoftBank's US$4.8 billion buyback plan

Activist investor Elliott Management said on Friday it supports SoftBank Group Corp's latest move to buy back up to US$4.8 billion of its shares.

FILE PHOTO: People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo December 18, 2014.

Elliott also said SoftBank would have opportunities to pursue additional buybacks following the completion of the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile .

Earlier on Friday, SoftBank announced a plan to repurchase up to 7per cent of its shares as the Japanese tech conglomerate's shares have tumbled by about a quarter in March.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

