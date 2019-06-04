Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Renault deal
LONDON: Activist hedge fund CIAM has written to the board of French automaker Renault to say it "strongly opposed" a planned US$35 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler.
Calling the deal "opportunistic", the fund said the current deal terms strongly favored Fiat Chrysler and offered no control premium.
