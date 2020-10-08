Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to stop dividend to fund content

Activist investor Dan Loeb on Wednesday urged Walt Disney Co to stop its dividend payment and redirect the money to make more content.

In May, Disney's board of directors had said it would forgo payment of its semi-annual cash dividend for the first half of fiscal 2020.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Maju Samuel)