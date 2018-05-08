Activist investor ValueAct takes US$1.2 billion stake in Citi: WSJ

Business

Activist investor ValueAct takes US$1.2 billion stake in Citi: WSJ

Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly US$1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly US$1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

ValueAct, which has built the position over the past four to five months, continues to boost it "opportunistically", according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2jEtzY5)

The stake amounts to about 0.7 percent of Citigroup, which has a market value of US$175 billion, WSJ said.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark