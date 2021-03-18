Activist Toshiba shareholders score landmark win with vote for independent probe

Activist Toshiba shareholders score landmark win with vote for independent probe

Toshiba Corp said on Thursday a majority of shareholders had voted for an independent probe into allegations that investors had been pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting - a landmark win for Japanese corporate governance.

FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO
FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands during a Toshiba news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management, which is Toshiba's largest shareholder with a 9.9per cent stake, made the proposal after complaints that shareholders were pressured into following management recommendations for director nominations.

