Activist Toshiba shareholders score landmark win with vote for independent probe

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp said on Thursday a majority of shareholders had voted for an independent probe into allegations that investors had been pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting: a landmark win for Japanese corporate governance.

Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management, which is Toshiba's largest shareholder with a 9.9per cent stake, made the proposal after complaints that shareholders were pressured into following management recommendations for director nominations.

