Adecco employment agency appointed as first SGUnited Jobs and Skills placement partner

SINGAPORE: Employment agency Adecco Personnel has been appointed to help local jobseekers secure opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, said the Manpower Ministry (MOM) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) on Monday (Mar 22).

Adecco is the first such SGUnited Jobs and Skills placement partner, and the appointment will be for one year, said MOM and WSG in a press release.

"With this appointment, local jobseekers who require more specialised assistance with their job search will now have an additional avenue to access professional career matching services and opportunities, catered to their skills and aspirations," said the release.

Under the placement partners initiative, selected employment agencies that "have demonstrated the ability to hire fairly" will be appointed to help local jobseekers secure opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, said MOM and WSG.

This complements the Government's existing job matching efforts and increases overall placement capacity, they said.

Placement partners will receive fees for helping mature jobseekers, long-term unemployed jobseekers or people with disabilities secure qualifying jobs, traineeships and attachments.

They are expected to put in place "dedicated measures" to help these jobseekers do so.

Adecco, which is headquartered in Switzerland, has more than 64 years of global experience in employment facilitation, said MOM and WSG.

Eligible jobseekers can approach Adecco online.

"We empathise with the anxieties that jobseekers face during this difficult time, more so for the vulnerable groups," said WSG chief executive Mr Tan Choon Shian.

"To expand our job matching capability, we recognise that employment agencies are key labour market intermediaries with specialised expertise in job matching that will help bridge the gap between employers and jobseekers.

"We certainly hope that jobseekers will make full use of such services to ease and shorten their job search duration."

The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package received an additional S$5.4 billion boost in Budget 2021 to support the hiring of 200,000 locals and provide up to 35,000 traineeship and training opportunities this year.

The support package was first launched in May last year to help Singaporean workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 76,000 people have been placed into jobs, traineeships, attachments and skills training opportunities as of end-December last year, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget 2021 speech.